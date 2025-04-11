Falcons NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Atlanta’s draft picks for every round

The Michael Penix Jr. era in Atlanta is officially underway. After selecting Penix with the 8th overall pick last year, the rookie began the season as backup QB to Kirk Cousins. However, Cousins struggled in his first season in Atlanta, with Penix taking over as the starter for the final three games of the season.

Atlanta has just five picks in this year’s draft. They traded their third-round pick to New England in exchange for LB Matt Judon last year, while they were stripped of their fifth-round pick for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy for making improper contact with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner.

This is the first time since 2020 that Atlanta does not have a top-10 draft pick. In each of the last four years, they have used their first round selection on an offensive playmaker, selecting TE Kyle Pitts (2021), WR Drake London (2022), RB Bijan Robinson (2023) and QB Michael Penix Jr. (2024).

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks

Round 1: No. 15

Round 2: No. 46

Round 4: No. 118

Round 7: No. 218 (from CLE via LAC)

Round 7: No. 242 (from LAR)