 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level
Titans_raw.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Tennessee Titans

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons NFL draft picks 2025: Full list of Atlanta’s draft picks for every round

  
Published April 11, 2025 07:19 AM

The Michael Penix Jr. era in Atlanta is officially underway. After selecting Penix with the 8th overall pick last year, the rookie began the season as backup QB to Kirk Cousins. However, Cousins struggled in his first season in Atlanta, with Penix taking over as the starter for the final three games of the season.

Atlanta has just five picks in this year’s draft. They traded their third-round pick to New England in exchange for LB Matt Judon last year, while they were stripped of their fifth-round pick for violating the league’s anti-tampering policy for making improper contact with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner.

This is the first time since 2020 that Atlanta does not have a top-10 draft pick. In each of the last four years, they have used their first round selection on an offensive playmaker, selecting TE Kyle Pitts (2021), WR Drake London (2022), RB Bijan Robinson (2023) and QB Michael Penix Jr. (2024).

Atlanta Falcons 2025 NFL Draft Picks
Round 1: No. 15
Round 2: No. 46
Round 4: No. 118
Round 7: No. 218 (from CLE via LAC)
Round 7: No. 242 (from LAR)