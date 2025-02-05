 Skip navigation
Buccaneers to hire Charlie Strong as defensive line coach

  
Published February 5, 2025 12:28 PM

The Buccaneers have picked up a new defensive line coach.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Charlie Strong is joining the club in that position.

Strong, 64, was most recently a defensive analyst with Alabama in 2023. While he’s spent much of his coaching career in college — accumulating a 74-52 record as head coach at Louisville, Texas, and South Florida — he did spend the 2021 season with the Jaguars as assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach.

Strong is replacing Kacy Rodgers, who departed the franchise to become Detroit’s new defensive line coach.