Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

When and Where is the 2025 Super Bowl Being Played: Date, Location, for Super Bowl LIX and more

  
Published January 24, 2025 03:41 PM

Super Bowl LIX takes place on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Kickoff time is 6:30 p.m. ET.

The game airs on Fox. Kevin Burkhardt will be in the booth as play-by-play announcer, seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady will be the analyst and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be the sideline reporters.

The winners of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game (Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills) and NFC Championship Game (Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders) will meet in Super Bowl LIX.

Future Super Bowl dates and locations

Super Bowl LX will be played on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and televised on NBC and Peacock.

Super Bowl LXI will be played on February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California and televised on ABC and ESPN.

Super Bowl LXII will be played on February 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and televised on CBS.