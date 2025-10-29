1-7 Jets raise 2026 season-ticket prices

The 1-7 Jets are increasing season-ticket prices for 2026.

As noted by Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post, fans are upset. A Jets spokesperson has tried to take some of the steam out of the situation by pointing out that “the more affordable seats” at MetLife Stadium (entire sections of upper-deck and lower end-zone seats) aren’t increasing at all, and that 56 percent of the seats will have higher prices in the range of $5 to $10 per game.

The total price hike, per the spokesperson, is 3.5 percent throughout the stadium. (Which, obviously, means a greater percentage for the seats with higher prices, given that “the more affordable seats” aren’t increasing at all.)

The spokesperson also attempted to blame the increase on the fact that one of the team’s nine 2025 regular-season home games was exported to London.

“The first thing people have to look at is last year they didn’t pay for a full season of home games because of the London game, so the [2025] ticket prices were reduced by one game,’’ the spokesperson told Cannizaro. “That game comes back to us next year because we have nine home games.”

That’s factually incorrect. This year, the Jets had eight true regular-season home games and one neutral-site home game. Next year, all AFC home teams will have eight regular-season home games, not nine. (The extra game in 2026 will happen in the meaningless preseason, when the home games double from one to two.)

Ultimately, the Jets can charge whatever they want for their tickets. And the fans can huff and puff. If the tickets sell, it’s just noise. The real question is whether season-ticket holders will decide they’ve had enough.

Remember what that kid said after their most recent home loss, to the Panthers: “I hate this team. I was born into this and I’m not gonna ever — I’m always a Jets fan. But, like, I hate this team.”

The Jets don’t care if the fans love the team or hate the team, as long as they buy the tickets. They’re banking on the fact that, even at a higher price, they still will.

If the fans keep doing it, will anything ever really change?