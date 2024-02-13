$185.6 million was legally bet in Nevada on the Super Bowl

Legal gambling on the Super Bowl reached an all-time high in Nevada for this year’s game.

Nevada sports books took $185.6 million in bets, the Nevada Gaming Control Board announced. That’s the most ever bet on the Super Bowl in Nevada, unsurprising for the first Super Bowl played in Nevada.

Despite competition from the proliferation of legal sports gambling across the country, Nevada sports books continue to rake in the cash. Bettors lost $6.8 million on the game.

“The wagering on the Super Bowl delivered an all-time record and definitely met our expectations,” Nevada Gaming Control Board senior economic analyst Michael Lawton told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “The drivers for this year’s totals included the matchup having a West Coast team from the No. 2 feeder market for Las Vegas, the defending champions and, of course, the game being played in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.”

There were five bets of $1 million or more in Nevada: Two winning bets on the Chiefs, and three losing bets on the 49ers.