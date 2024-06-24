2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine will have a tough time making the Vikings’ roster

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240621__018521.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Assessing grass-fields potential
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240621.jpg
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit is far from over
nbc_pftpm_fullyguaranteed_240621.jpg
Florio: NFL ‘could lose’ collusion grievance

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2022 first-round pick Lewis Cine will have a tough time making the Vikings’ roster

  
Published June 24, 2024 04:17 AM

Cutting a first-round draft pick after he played just 10 career games would be a major admission of a draft mistake, but that’s what the Vikings might do with safety Lewis Cine.

Cine, a 2022 first-round draft pick, was working with the third string during offseason practices and has a tough path toward earning a roster spot, according to ESPN.

It just hasn’t worked out for Cine in Minnesota. He was barely playing at the start of his rookie year before he suffered a compound fracture in his leg in Week Four that caused him to miss the rest of the season. In his second season he played in only seven games, almost exclusively on special teams.

If Cine makes the team, it may be mostly because his $1.75 million salary is guaranteed, and cutting him doesn’t save the Vikings any salary cap space. If the Vikings are picking their best players, though, it doesn’t look like Cine will be one of the 53.