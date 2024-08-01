2024 rule book creates some limitations to the QB push play

The NFL has not eliminated the quarterback push play, a product of the rule that allows the ball carrier to be shoved by a teammate from behind. The new 2024 rule book nevertheless takes a small chunk out of the manner in which the play is executed.

Here’s the new language, from Rule 7, Section 5 (position of players at the snap), Article 1 (offensive team), subsection (d): “No player may take a position that is neither clearly on, nor clearly off the line of scrimmage, unless he is directly behind the snapper. Only one player may be in such a position, and he must wear an eligible number, unless he has reported in accordance with Rule 5, Section 3, Article 1.”

I thought it was aimed at addressing the habit of some tackles to basically line up in the backfield. It’s not.

Some thought it was aimed at the alignment of slot receivers. It’s also not.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league added that language at the suggestion of the referee group. The goal was to clarify that only one player — the quarterback, typically — is permitted to be in “no-man’s land” between the line of scrimmage and the backfield.

The league decided that it doesn’t want multiple players aligned in or near the “A” gap and immediately pushing on the quarterback after the snap. If they’re going to push at the snap, they need to start the play clearly in the backfield.

The language also prevents the offense from having a lineman take the snap on one play and returning to the line on the next play. While a lineman can still take the snap, he’s required to report as eligible before the play. By rule, he must remain at an eligible position until he exits the game; in other words, after taking a snap, he can’t immediately go back to his position on the line.

Some teams had tried to argue that, because the person taking the snap is neither on nor off the line of scrimmage, a lineman isn’t subject to reporting rules if he wants to take a snap and then immediately return to his ineligible position on the line without leaving the game.

Now, that argument is gone. No one, other than the person taking the snap, is permitted in “no-man’s land” at the snap. And any lineman who wants to take the snap must report as eligible and then continue to align in an eligible position until leaving the game for at least one play.

It doesn’t eliminate the quarterback push play. It does refine, and restrict, the manner in which it may be executed.