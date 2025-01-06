2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule: Chargers-Texans kicks it off

The NFL’s “Super” wild card weekend schedule has been set, with kickoff times, matchups and TV networks for the six playoff games now official.

Here’s how the first weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs will look:

Saturday, January 11, 2025

4:30 p.m. ET: Chargers at Texans (CBS)

8 p.m. ET: Steelers at Ravens (Prime)

Sunday, January 12, 2025

1 p.m. ET: Broncos at Bills (CBS)

4:30 p.m. ET: Packers at Eagles (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: Commanders at Buccaneers (NBC/Peacock)

Monday, January 13, 2025

8 p.m. ET: Vikings at Rams (ESPN/ABC)