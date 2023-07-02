27-year-old carpenter died recently after incident at Lambeau Field

The recent column from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, in which he seems to say the Jets will be the featured team on Hard Knocks , mentions an incident of which many were not previously aware.

Joshua Shaw, 27, died last month following an incident at Lambeau Field, where construction was occurring in connection with upgrades to the videoboards. Via WBAY.com, Joshua Shaw was critically injured at the stadium on a Thursday and passed on Saturday.

The Clintonville, Wisconsin resident worked as a carpenter with Mavid Construction, with his father and brother. They were not present when the incident occurred.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating , as it always does when a serious injury happens in the workplace.

Shaw was an organ donor; his heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. “He’s going to be saving six lives with his organs and they said he also will be . . . enhancing, helping others’ health with many other tissues so there will be even more than the six with the organs,” his mother, Bobbie Joe Jarvenpaa, told WBAY.com.

Joshua Shaw’s mother also said that, in high school, he helped encourage a girl who was being bullied . The girl later told Joshua’s mother that, without his assistance and attention, she would have attempted suicide. The girl, who now lives elsewhere, immediately drove back to Wisconsin upon hearing that Joshua Shaw had died.

