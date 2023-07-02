 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Focus on Cup drivers having clean restarts at Chicago
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles
MLB Best Bets, July 2: Orioles, Dodgers and NRFI Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Conor Daly will replace Simon Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio after massive practice crash

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
27-year-old carpenter died recently after incident at Lambeau Field

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published July 2, 2023 09:16 AM

The recent column from Packers CEO Mark Murphy, in which he seems to say the Jets will be the featured team on Hard Knocks , mentions an incident of which many were not previously aware.

Joshua Shaw, 27, died last month following an incident at Lambeau Field, where construction was occurring in connection with upgrades to the videoboards. Via WBAY.com, Joshua Shaw was critically injured at the stadium on a Thursday and passed on Saturday.

The Clintonville, Wisconsin resident worked as a carpenter with Mavid Construction, with his father and brother. They were not present when the incident occurred.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating , as it always does when a serious injury happens in the workplace.

Shaw was an organ donor; his heart, liver, and lungs have gone to others in need. “He’s going to be saving six lives with his organs and they said he also will be . . . enhancing, helping others’ health with many other tissues so there will be even more than the six with the organs,” his mother, Bobbie Joe Jarvenpaa, told WBAY.com.

Joshua Shaw’s mother also said that, in high school, he helped encourage a girl who was being bullied . The girl later told Joshua’s mother that, without his assistance and attention, she would have attempted suicide. The girl, who now lives elsewhere, immediately drove back to Wisconsin upon hearing that Joshua Shaw had died.