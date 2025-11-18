28.89 million watched Chiefs-Broncos

The Chiefs still sell. So does their season of desperation.

Sunday’s game between Kansas City and Denver drew, on average, 28.89 million viewers, according to CBS. The game, which went down to the wire, saw the Broncos move to 9-2 with a 22-19 victory over the Chiefs.

The Chiefs-Broncos game started 20 minutes after an NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and Rams, which was regionally televised by Fox. With that game available in the L.A. market, millions more were likely watching NFL action during that same general window.

The loss in Denver makes it very difficult for the 5-5 Chiefs to win the AFC West for the tenth straight season. Given a schedule that includes upcoming games against the Colts, Cowboys, Texans, and Broncos, it also raises the once-inconceivable possibility that the three-time-defending conference champions won’t even qualify for the seven-team AFC playoff field.

The Chiefs are currently in a three-way with the Ravens and Texans for the No. 8 seed, one game behind the 6-4 Jaguars. And Jacksonville holds the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Chiefs.

Which means that, when the dust finally settles on the 2025 season, there’s a chance the Chiefs will end up going home thanks to the crazy play at the end of the Week 6 Monday night game, when Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence fell down, got up, fell down again, got up again, and scored the game-winning touchdown.