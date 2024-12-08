 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

$3.1 million money line bet on Eagles pays off, barely

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:17 PM

Someone’s plumbing in Kentucky might have clogged on Sunday, during the Panthers-Eagles game. All’s well that ended well for the person who placed a $3.1 million bet on the Eagles to beat the Panthers.

The -700 money line bet paid off, but only after the Panthers gave Philly all they could handle. Including a late drive that at one point looked to result in what would have been, with the extra point, a go-ahead score.

But the Eagles escaped with a 22-16 win. And the bettor in Kentucky ended up making roughly $450,000.

He/she/they earned it — through three hours of sweating, cursing, and possibly a few other bodily functions.