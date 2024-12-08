$3.1 million money line bet on Eagles pays off, barely
Published December 8, 2024 04:17 PM
Someone’s plumbing in Kentucky might have clogged on Sunday, during the Panthers-Eagles game. All’s well that ended well for the person who placed a $3.1 million bet on the Eagles to beat the Panthers.
The -700 money line bet paid off, but only after the Panthers gave Philly all they could handle. Including a late drive that at one point looked to result in what would have been, with the extra point, a go-ahead score.
But the Eagles escaped with a 22-16 win. And the bettor in Kentucky ended up making roughly $450,000.
He/she/they earned it — through three hours of sweating, cursing, and possibly a few other bodily functions.