Someone bet $3.1 million on the Eagles to beat the Panthers, at -700 odds

  
Published December 6, 2024 07:31 PM

It must be boring to be rich.

Someone with money to burn has wagered $3.1 million on the Eagles to beat the Panthers on Sunday. Via ESPN.com, the bettor in Kentucky placed the beat at Circa Sports, at -700 odds.

That means the bettor is wagering $700 to win $100.

In this case, a Philly win would result in roughly $442,800.

The bet prompted the sports book to move the odds to -870. And it pushed Panthers odds to +650.

“I told my guys in the risk room to go to work and get some buyback on the Panthers,” Circa Sports owner Derek Stevens told ESPN.com on Friday. “With us being in five states now, we should have the liquidity to get enough buyback to where we end up needing the Eagles.”

Even if the Eagles win, as they should, is it worth spending three hours worrying about losing $3.1 million? And for what?

If the person can put up $3.1 million, what’s $442,800?

Hopefully the bet was made by someone who is really rich, and not someone who thinks it’s easy money. There’s no such thing. Over time, it all evens out.

Over time, the sports books win. And if anyone cracks the code on how to consistently beat the sports books, the sports books stop letting them bet.