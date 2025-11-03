 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense

3-6 record, Jayden Daniels injury could make Commanders trade-deadline sellers

  
Published November 3, 2025 11:54 AM

It was a very rough night for the Commanders, in more ways that one.

First, an embarrassing home loss to the Seahawks dropped Washington’s record to 3-6. Which basically knocks them out of an ultra-competitive NFC playoff chase. Second, the serious arm injury suffered in 38-7 garbage time by quarterback Jayden Daniels makes it very hard to put together the kind of finish that would thrust them into the mix.

Enter the trade deadline. With 28 hours left, as of this posting, before the window closes, Commanders owner Josh Harris should be considering the issuance of a three-word directive to G.M. Adam Peters: “Sell! Sell! Sell!”

Candidates include any player on an expiring contract, or on a deal the Commanders plan to terminate after the season. Pass rusher Von Miller, who continues to be a part-time player, could be attractive to a team that wants a proven pass rusher for the playoff run. Receiver Deebo Samuel, whose contract expires after the season, could fetch a decent return from a team looking for offensive help. Linebacker Bobby Wagner, a future Hall of Famer with a long postseason pedigree, could provide the kind of leadership boost that will help a team get over the hump.

There could be more than a few other possibilities. The season is lost. Why not lay the foundation for an infusion of youth, especially since the team is littered with older players who likely won’t be there once the standings reset to 0-0?

It’s another example of how circumstances can dramatically change in the final weeks before the deadline. Although the Commanders entered the season as a team that possibly would be buying at the deadline, they have now slipped squarely into the “sell” category. It would be foolish to not at least consider acting accordingly.