40 million viewers per game is highest divisional round since 1988

News flash. There’s nothing like the NFL when it comes to delivering massive audiences.

The league announced on Tuesday that 40 million viewers, on average, watched the four divisional round games. That’s, according to the announcement, the “highest on record dating back to 1988.” (Which either means it’s the highest since 1988 or the highest ever, with measurements starting in 1988. Either way, it’s good.)

The number reflects a seven percent increase over last year, and five percent higher than the previous record, set in January 2022.

This weekend, the NFL likely will have 50 million or more for each of the two conference championship games — Kansas City at Baltimore and Detroit at San Francisco.

Then comes the Super Bowl, which will bring in well over 100 million viewers.