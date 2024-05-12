 Skip navigation
Arena League reboot continues to struggle

  
Published May 12, 2024 07:35 PM

The Arena Football League continues to struggle in its return to the American sports landscape.

Via the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia Soul have pulled the plug on their 2024 season. They hope to return in 2025.

It’s a sad fall for the Soul, which entered the Arena League 20 years ago with an ownership group led by Jon Bon Jovi. He exited that role when the Arena League went through bankruptcy in 2009.

The Soul had replacement players from a different league for their first game of the season, because the players missed their flight to Louisiana. The league assumed ownership of the franchise after an ownership group backed out.

The Iowa Rampage and Georgia Force previously folded. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the Minnesota Myth’s game set for Monday in Albany was canceled because the team can’t make the trip to New York.

Arena League games were supposed to be televised this season by NFL Network, but that ship has sailed. Currently, it feels like the Arena League inevitably will sink once again.