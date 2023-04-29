41 trades during the 2023 process sets a draft record

The 2023 draft has featured a whopping 41 trades. That’s a lot. It’s also a record.

Yes, the ongoing draft already has set the record for the most trades during a single draft.

The DiMaggio moment came when the Texans traded up with the Bills to pick No. 205 to take Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

And there are still more than 50 picks to go. Which means that the 2023 draft could set an even higher bar for the future.

Trades happen because a given team has a player that it really wants, and that team decides to go get him. The number of trades speaks to the wildly differing assessments of the players, along with the concern that other teams might like a given player as much as the team that trades up to get him.