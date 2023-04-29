 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
41 trades during the 2023 process sets a draft record

  
Published April 29, 2023 01:03 PM
nbc_bfa_nfldraftreact_230428
April 28, 2023 03:42 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley look at the winners and losers from the first round of the NFL Draft and analyze the Seahawks and Eagles making big moves.

The 2023 draft has featured a whopping 41 trades. That’s a lot. It’s also a record.

Yes, the ongoing draft already has set the record for the most trades during a single draft.

The DiMaggio moment came when the Texans traded up with the Bills to pick No. 205 to take Iowa State receiver Xavier Hutchinson.

And there are still more than 50 picks to go. Which means that the 2023 draft could set an even higher bar for the future.

Trades happen because a given team has a player that it really wants, and that team decides to go get him. The number of trades speaks to the wildly differing assessments of the players, along with the concern that other teams might like a given player as much as the team that trades up to get him.