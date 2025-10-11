49ers activate S Malik Mustapha from PUP list

The 49ers will have safety Malik Mustapha available for the first time this season on Sunday.

Mustapha was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday. Mustapha was on the PUP list while recovering from a knee injury.

The 2024 fourth-round pick had 72 tackles, two tackles for loss, an interception, and five passes defensed during his rookie season.

The 49ers waived defensive lineman Robert Beal to create a spot on the 53-man roster for Mustapha. They also announced that they have elevated defensive lineman Trevis Gipson from the practice squad for their game against the Buccaneers.