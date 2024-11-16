49ers activate Yetur Gross-Matos, elevate Tashaun Gipson and Nick McCloud

The 49ers have added three players to their defense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been activated from injured reserve while safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Nick McCloud have been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. The 49ers also signed punter Pat O’Donnell to the active roster from the practice squad.

Gross-Matos has been out with a knee injury and last played in Week Three. Gipson played in last week’s win and McCloud appeared in seven games for the Giants this season.

The 49ers placed punter Mitch Wishnowsky and cornerback Darrell Luter on injured reserve. They also ruled out guard Jon Feliciano after initially listing him as questionable.