 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers activate Yetur Gross-Matos, elevate Tashaun Gipson and Nick McCloud

  
Published November 16, 2024 04:48 PM

The 49ers have added three players to their defense ahead of Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

Defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos has been activated from injured reserve while safety Tashaun Gipson and cornerback Nick McCloud have been elevated from the practice squad on a temporary basis. The 49ers also signed punter Pat O’Donnell to the active roster from the practice squad.

Gross-Matos has been out with a knee injury and last played in Week Three. Gipson played in last week’s win and McCloud appeared in seven games for the Giants this season.

The 49ers placed punter Mitch Wishnowsky and cornerback Darrell Luter on injured reserve. They also ruled out guard Jon Feliciano after initially listing him as questionable.