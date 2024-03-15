49ers agree to deal with De’Vondre Campbell

The 49ers’ strong interest in linebacker De’Vondre Campbell turned out to be mutual.

A report this week indicated that the 49ers wanted to add Campbell to their roster and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides have now agreed to a deal. It is a one-year deal for the former Packer.

Green Bay released Campbell earlier this month, so signing him will not factor into the NFL’s compensatory draft pick policy. The move comes a few days after the 49ers’ verbal agreement with Eric Kendricks fell apart, so the team was in the market for another experienced linebacker.

Campbell played five years in Atlanta before spending three years with the Packers, so he certainly qualifies on that front. He will help fill in for any absence for Dre Greenlaw as he recovers from the torn Achilles he suffered in the 49ers’ Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.