49ers agree to terms with S Richie Grant

Safety Richie Grant is headed to Santa Clara.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Grant has agreed to terms with the 49ers. Grant has agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC West club.

Grant was a 2021 second-round pick by the Falcons and he appeared in 67 games over four seasons in Atlanta. He started 32 of those games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but was mostly a special teams player last year.

Grant had 275 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time with the Falcons.

The 49ers have seen safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward make agreements with other teams this week, so Grant will be part of their effort to rebuild their secondary.