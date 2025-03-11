 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day
nbc_pft_49ers_250311.jpg
49ers lose several key players opening day of FA

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers agree to terms with S Richie Grant

  
Published March 11, 2025 10:15 AM

Safety Richie Grant is headed to Santa Clara.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Grant has agreed to terms with the 49ers. Grant has agreed to a one-year deal with the NFC West club.

Grant was a 2021 second-round pick by the Falcons and he appeared in 67 games over four seasons in Atlanta. He started 32 of those games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but was mostly a special teams player last year.

Grant had 275 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries during his time with the Falcons.

The 49ers have seen safety Talanoa Hufanga and cornerback Charvarius Ward make agreements with other teams this week, so Grant will be part of their effort to rebuild their secondary.