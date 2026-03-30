49ers announce coaching hires, title changes

The 49ers have made a number of changes to their coaching staff since the end of the 2025 season and they officially announced all of them on Monday.

Among the new members of the staff are former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. Morris was fired in January and replaces Robert Saleh as the defensive coordinator. Saleh is now the Titans’ head coach.

Eberflus spent last season running the defense in Dallas and will have the title of assistant head coach defense on Kyle Shanahan’s staff.

The 49ers have also hired seasonal coaching assistant Micah Foerster, defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray, defensive quality control coach Angel Matute, and assistant offensive line coach Roman Sapolu.

In addition to those new hires, the 49ers also announced new titles for tight ends coach Cameron Clemmons, run game coordinator Joe Graves, passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson, defensive run game coordinator Johnny Holland, offensive assistant/tight ends Deuce Schwartz, offensive assistant/quarterbacks Jacob Webster, and linebackers coach K.J. Wright.