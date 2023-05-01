 Skip navigation
49ers announce deals with 11 undrafted free agents, including three offensive linemen

  
Published May 1, 2023 04:50 PM
nbc_pft_treylanceandpurdy_230425v2
April 25, 2023 09:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they don’t anticipate the 49ers trading Trey Lance this season, despite San Francisco clearly deeming Brock Purdy “their guy.”

The 49ers drafted no offensive linemen this year. They have added three undrafted free agents, among their first 11.

The undrafted free agents signed and announced by the 49ers are as follows: Texas-El Paso running back Ronald Awatt; Oregon State fullback Jack Colletto; Shepherd offensive linemen Joey Fisher; Texas cornerback D’Shawn Jamison; Marshall running back Khalan Laborn; Washington offensive lineman Corey Luciano; Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning; Minnesota linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin; North Dakota State defensive lineman Spencer Waege; Tulane receiver Shae Wyatt; and Rutgers safety Avery Young.

On Saturday, coach Kyle Shanahan and G.M. John Lynch addressed the decision not to draft any offensive linemen.

“There wasn’t one there that would fit,” Shanahan said. “We would love to take an O-lineman, but it just, the draft didn’t work out that way.”

“I think even in the first round, in a year that was very limited, especially at the tackle position, a lot of them went early,” Lynch said. “There was a huge run early that affected, it starts at the top and it’s a trickle down or up, or whatever you call it, effect and that happened. So, we weren’t going to take one just to take one.”

They now have three new offensive linemen, and they also believe in Colton McKivitz, the presumed replacement for free-agent departure Mike McGlinchey.