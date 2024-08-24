49ers’ backup QB job a close race between Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen

The 49ers’ preseason is over, but their backup quarterback competition has not been settled.

Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen both played in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Raiders, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that it’s too close to call which one of them will be No. 2 behind Brock Purdy on the depth chart.

“Not really, I think it’s been pretty similar in all these games, they’ve both done some real good things,” Shanahan said when asked if either quarterback has separated from the other. “We’ve got two guys who we believe can play, and that will be a tough decision, but it’s a decision I’m glad we’ve got to make.”

Dobbs has started 14 games in his NFL career and Allen has started nine. Shanahan hopes neither will start this season, but he believes he has options if Purdy goes down.