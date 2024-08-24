 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_siriannihurt_v2_240823.jpg
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
nbc_pft_showmesomething_240823.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers’ backup QB job a close race between Josh Dobbs and Brandon Allen

  
Published August 24, 2024 05:28 AM

The 49ers’ preseason is over, but their backup quarterback competition has not been settled.

Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen both played in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Raiders, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said afterward that it’s too close to call which one of them will be No. 2 behind Brock Purdy on the depth chart.

“Not really, I think it’s been pretty similar in all these games, they’ve both done some real good things,” Shanahan said when asked if either quarterback has separated from the other. “We’ve got two guys who we believe can play, and that will be a tough decision, but it’s a decision I’m glad we’ve got to make.”

Dobbs has started 14 games in his NFL career and Allen has started nine. Shanahan hopes neither will start this season, but he believes he has options if Purdy goes down.