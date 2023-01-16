49ers beat same opponent three times, Eagles will try to do the same

The 49ers refuted the old adage that it’s hard to beat the same team three times in one season on Saturday, knocking off the Seahawks 41-23 after beating them twice in the regular season. Now the Eagles will try to do the same.

The Giants visit Philadelphia on Sunday, after the Eagles won both regular-season meetings, 48-22 at New York in Week 14 and 22-16 at Philadelphia in Week 18. Unsurprisingly, the Eagles are favored to win the third matchup.

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger, 24 teams that swept an opponent in the regular season then faced that same opponent in the playoffs. After the 49ers’ win over the Seahawks, the team that won both regular season games has gone 15-9 in the playoffs, suggesting that while it may be hard to beat the same team three times, it’s even harder to beat a team that’s better than you, and usually if a team has already beaten you twice, that team is better than you.

When the team that swept the regular-season meetings is at home, as the 49ers were against the Seahawks and the Eagles are against the Giants, the team that swept the regular season is 13-6 in the playoffs. When the team that swept the regular season is on the road, the team that swept in the regular season is just 2-3 in the playoffs.