nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
49ers bolster their run defense with Texas DT Alfred Collins

  
Published April 25, 2025 08:11 PM

The 49ers have added to their run defense in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

San Francisco selected Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins with the 43rd overall pick.

The 6-foot-6, 332-pound Collins provides a big presence in the middle of the defensive line and should make an immediate contribution in San Francisco on running downs. But he’s not much of a pass rusher.

The 49ers are coming off a disappointing season and find themselves with a lot of holes to fill this offseason, and Collins fills a big hole on the run defense.