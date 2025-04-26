49ers bolster their run defense with Texas DT Alfred Collins

The 49ers have added to their run defense in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

San Francisco selected Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins with the 43rd overall pick.

The 6-foot-6, 332-pound Collins provides a big presence in the middle of the defensive line and should make an immediate contribution in San Francisco on running downs. But he’s not much of a pass rusher.

The 49ers are coming off a disappointing season and find themselves with a lot of holes to fill this offseason, and Collins fills a big hole on the run defense.