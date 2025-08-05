49ers bring back Equanimeous St. Brown, cut Andy Isabella

The revolving door at wide receiver for the 49ers continued spinning on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have signed Equanimeous St. Brown and released Andy Isabella. The move comes days after they signed Isabella and cut St. Brown from the 90-man roster.

St. Brown’s first stint with the Niners lasted just over a week, but he’ll now be back for a chance at winning a spot on the 53-man roster. He played in two games for the Saints last season and caught 63 passes for 928 yards and three touchdowns over his entire career.

Isabella’s release could come with an injury settlement as he left practice early on Monday. He did not play in the regular season last year and has 33 career catches for 417 yards.