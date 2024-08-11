49ers CB Ambry Thomas suffers broken forearm in preseason opener
Published August 10, 2024 10:54 PM
The 49ers’ preseason opener resulted in an injury to one of their defensive backs.
Cornerback Ambry Thomas suffered a broken forearm on Saturday against the Titans.
“It will be some time,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.
A third-round pick in 2021, Thomas appeared in 15 regular-season games with six starts in 2023. He also started two postseason games for San Francisco.
Thomas was installed as a second-team cornerback behind Charvarius Ward on the team’s first depth chart of the preseason.