49ers CB Ambry Thomas suffers broken forearm in preseason opener

  
Published August 10, 2024 10:54 PM

The 49ers’ preseason opener resulted in an injury to one of their defensive backs.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas suffered a broken forearm on Saturday against the Titans.

It will be some time,” coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game.

A third-round pick in 2021, Thomas appeared in 15 regular-season games with six starts in 2023. He also started two postseason games for San Francisco.

Thomas was installed as a second-team cornerback behind Charvarius Ward on the team’s first depth chart of the preseason.