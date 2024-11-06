 Skip navigation
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
49ers CB Charvarius Ward on leave for daughter’s memorial service

  
Published November 6, 2024 05:56 PM

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is in Dallas preparing for Friday’s memorial service for his daughter, Amani Joi. She died last week before her second birthday, which was later this month.

Ward is away from the team indefinitely as he and his family mourn their loss.

The NFL does not offer teams roster exemptions for players on bereavement leave, something coach Kyle Shanahan believes the league should.

It’s tough. Everybody handles things differently,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “You’ve got to be there for someone. There’s no right or wrong way to [mourn].”

In seven games, Ward has 35 tackles and five pass breakups.