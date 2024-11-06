49ers CB Charvarius Ward on leave for daughter’s memorial service

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is in Dallas preparing for Friday’s memorial service for his daughter, Amani Joi. She died last week before her second birthday, which was later this month.

Ward is away from the team indefinitely as he and his family mourn their loss.

The NFL does not offer teams roster exemptions for players on bereavement leave, something coach Kyle Shanahan believes the league should.

“It’s tough. Everybody handles things differently,” Shanahan said, via Cam Inman of The Mercury News. “You’ve got to be there for someone. There’s no right or wrong way to [mourn].”

In seven games, Ward has 35 tackles and five pass breakups.