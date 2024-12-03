 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nflbusinessv3_241203.jpg
Florio: Haslam has been a dysfunctional owner
nbc_pft_suspensionreactv2_241203.jpg
Three games for Al-Shaair’s suspension is ‘fuzzy’
nbc_pft_ryansshaiir_241203.jpg
Ryans addresses Al-Shaair’s hard hit on Lawrence

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers claim RB Israel Abanikanda off waivers

  
Published December 3, 2024 05:05 PM

The 49ers were down to one healthy running back on their active roster, so they added another one off the waiver wire on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have claimed Israel Abanikanda off of waivers from the Jets. Abanikanda was let go on Monday when the Jets signed running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu to the 53-man roster.

Abanikanda was a 2023 fifth-round pick by the Jets, but he never earned much of a role on offense and didn’t play in the regular season this year. He appeared in six games as a rookie and ran 22 times for 70 yards while catching seven passes for 43 yards.

Christian McCaffrey was officially moved to injured reserve in a corresponding move and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Jordan Mason is also heading to the list. Rookie Isaac Guerendo was the team’s only other back before Tuesday’s acquisition.