49ers claim RB Israel Abanikanda off waivers

The 49ers were down to one healthy running back on their active roster, so they added another one off the waiver wire on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have claimed Israel Abanikanda off of waivers from the Jets. Abanikanda was let go on Monday when the Jets signed running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu to the 53-man roster.

Abanikanda was a 2023 fifth-round pick by the Jets, but he never earned much of a role on offense and didn’t play in the regular season this year. He appeared in six games as a rookie and ran 22 times for 70 yards while catching seven passes for 43 yards.

Christian McCaffrey was officially moved to injured reserve in a corresponding move and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that Jordan Mason is also heading to the list. Rookie Isaac Guerendo was the team’s only other back before Tuesday’s acquisition.