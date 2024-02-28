49ers completed defensive coordinator interview with Daniel Bullocks

The 49ers have completed a third interview for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive backs coach Daniel Bullocks interviewed for the position on Wednesday. Former Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and 49ers defensive passing game coordinator Nick Sorensen have also interviewed.

Chiefs defensive backs coach David Merritt is also set for an interview for the job.

Bullocks has been on the 49ers staff since 2017. He took on his current role in 2023 and was the team’s safeties coach for four years before changing his role. He also worked for the Jaguars, Eastern Michigan, and Northern Iowa after ending a four-year playing career with the Lions.