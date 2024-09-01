49ers confirm Ricky Pearsall is in serious but stable condition

The 49ers have confirmed that receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot on Saturday in San Francisco.

The statement explains that he was the victim of an attempted robbery and shooting.

“He sustained a bullet wound to his chest and is in serious but steble condition,” the team said. “We ask that you please respect his privacy at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky and the entire Pearsall family.”

There had been conflicting reports as to whether Pearsall had been shot in the chest or the arm. Video of the incident creates the impression that the wound was in the chest/shoulder area.