 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_scarybackupqbs_240812.jpg
Will Lance overtake Rush as Cowboys’ backup QB?
nbc_csu_aiyuk_240812.jpg
49ers ‘need a wide receiver back’ in an Aiyuk deal
nbc_csu_rookieqbs_240812.jpg
Simms’ rookie QB notes from NFL Preseason Week 1

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers DT Kalia Davis needs knee surgery, will miss half the season

  
Published August 12, 2024 07:24 PM

49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis will undergo surgery after injuring his knee in the preseason opener, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Davis will miss half the season.

Messed up his knee in the game,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s going to be about the same timeline. He’s going to get surgery on Thursday. He’ll be back sometime halfway through the year.”

The 2022 sixth-round draft pick played 30 defensive snaps and one on special teams Saturday against the Titans.

Shanahan said he was uncertain the details of Davis’ injury.

“I don’t know exactly what it was, but some stuff behind his kneecap,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers plan to bring back Davis this season.

He did not play as a rookie after going on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 23, 2022, and was inactive for the first 11 games in 2023. Davis also missed time on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain last season.

Davis has played three career games, making a tackle and a sack.