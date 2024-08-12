49ers DT Kalia Davis needs knee surgery, will miss half the season

49ers defensive tackle Kalia Davis will undergo surgery after injuring his knee in the preseason opener, and coach Kyle Shanahan said Davis will miss half the season.

“Messed up his knee in the game,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “He’s going to be about the same timeline. He’s going to get surgery on Thursday. He’ll be back sometime halfway through the year.”

The 2022 sixth-round draft pick played 30 defensive snaps and one on special teams Saturday against the Titans.

Shanahan said he was uncertain the details of Davis’ injury.

“I don’t know exactly what it was, but some stuff behind his kneecap,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers plan to bring back Davis this season.

He did not play as a rookie after going on the reserve/non-football injury list on Aug. 23, 2022, and was inactive for the first 11 games in 2023. Davis also missed time on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain last season.

Davis has played three career games, making a tackle and a sack.