49ers elevate Chris Conley, add two cornerbacks ahead of Thursday’s game

Veteran wide receiver Chris Conley will be available for the 49ers on Thursday night.

The team announced that they have elevated Conley from the practice squad for their game against the Giants. Conley spent the offseason and training camp with the team and re-signed to the practice squad after being cut in late August.

Conley gives the team added depth in the event Brandon Aiyuk can’t play. Aiyuk is listed as questionable to play due to a shoulder injury.

The 49ers also added a pair of cornerbacks. Shemar Jean-Charles was elevated along with Conley while Tre Swilling was signed to the active roster. Cornerback Anthony Brown was released in a corresponding move. Those moves are linked to Ambry Thomas being listed as questionable with a knee injury.