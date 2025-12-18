Christian Watson, Josh Jacobs among 10 Packers listed as questionable

The Packers have a long list of players listed as questionable for Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (chest, shoulder) is one of the 10 players who drew that tag. Watson had his second straight day of limited practice on Thursday.

Running back Josh Jacobs (knee, ankle) and right tackle Zach Tom (back, knee) did not practice, but they are also in the group. Safety Evan Williams (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), running back Chris Brooks (chest), offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (neck), and defensive linemen Kingsley Enagbare (illness), Brenton Cox Jr. (groin) and Collin Oliver (hamstring) are the other questionable Packers this week.

Cox and Oliver will need to be activated in order to play in Chicago.

Tight end Josh Whyle (concussion), running back MarShawn Lloyd (calf, hamstring), and guard John Williams (back) are the Packers that have been ruled out this week.

