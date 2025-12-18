 Skip navigation
T.J. Watt remains out of practice for Steelers on Thursday

  
Published December 18, 2025 03:53 PM

The Steelers still do not have one of their top players on the practice field as they get ready to face the Lions.

Linebacker T.J. Watt remains sidelined after having a lung procedure last week. At this point, it appears unlikely that Watt will be available for Week 16.

Fellow linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), guard Isaac Seumalo (triceps), and cornerback James Pierre (calf) also remained sidelined for the second practice of the week.

Center Zach Frazier (triceps) and safety Jabrill Peppers (illness) were added to the report as non-participants for Thursday.

Long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) and defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (ankle) were added to the report as limited participants.

Receiver Ben Skowronek (illness/hand) and offensive lineman Andrus Peat (concussion) remained limited.

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (knee) and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist) remained full participants.