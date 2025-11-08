 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers elevate Clelin Ferrell, put Mykel Williams on IR

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:53 PM

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell had a sack to help the 49ers beat the Giants last Sunday and he’ll get another chance to rush the quarterback this Sunday.

Ferrell was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and he will be available against the Rams. It’s the third time that Ferrell has been elevated so the team would have to sign him to the 53-man roster for any future appearances.

That could be in the cards because the 49ers put Mykel Williams on injured reserve Saturday. Williams tore his ACL last Sunday.

The 49ers filled Williams’ roster spot by activating offensive lineman Ben Bartch from injured reserve. They also elevated defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez.