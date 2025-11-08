49ers elevate Clelin Ferrell, put Mykel Williams on IR

Defensive end Clelin Ferrell had a sack to help the 49ers beat the Giants last Sunday and he’ll get another chance to rush the quarterback this Sunday.

Ferrell was elevated from the practice squad on Saturday and he will be available against the Rams. It’s the third time that Ferrell has been elevated so the team would have to sign him to the 53-man roster for any future appearances.

That could be in the cards because the 49ers put Mykel Williams on injured reserve Saturday. Williams tore his ACL last Sunday.

The 49ers filled Williams’ roster spot by activating offensive lineman Ben Bartch from injured reserve. They also elevated defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez.