 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

johnson_mpx.jpg
Johnson experiencing ‘growing pains’ as new HC
nbc_pft_steelers_250915.jpg
Steelers hurt by special teams issues in Week 2
simms_colts.jpg
All the pieces are coming together for Colts

Other PFT Content

NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers fans overtook the Superdome on Sunday

  
Published September 15, 2025 04:29 PM

Lost in the era of legalized, and normalized, sports betting is the era of legalized, and normalized, ticket scalping.

What used to happen discreetly in the shadows of the stadium now occurs routinely, on websites and apps that make it easy to buy and re-sell tickets. Which makes it easy for fans of a visiting team to take over a given stadium.

49ers fans did it on Sunday at the Superdome.

Longtime Saints reporter and columnist Jeff Duncan tweeted this on Monday morning: “The number of 49ers fans in the Superdome Sunday was shocking. Reminded me of the Lions in 2023 and Bills in 2021. Only comparable turnout takeovers.”

The photo attached to this item was taken during Sunday’s game. Here’s a video of what it looked like outside the stadium.

Some teams have taken steps to ensure that season-ticket holders aren’t simply trying to turn their status into a side hustle, by buying tickets at face value and selling them to the highest bidder.

From the league’s perspective, they just want the tickets to be sold. And if the tickets are resold through a business that pays the NFL for sponsorship, even better. For the home team, however, it can be a problem.

As it was on Sunday for the Saints.