49ers fire special teams coordinator Brian Schneider

  
Published January 7, 2025 04:53 AM

An ugly season for the 49ers’ special teams has cost Brian Schneider his job.

The 49ers fired Schneider as their special teams coordinator, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

By many measures the 49ers had the worst special teams in the league during the 2024 season, most notably with the struggles of kicker Jake Moody, but also with a long list of penalties, turnovers and mental mistakes. It’s no surprise that Schneider lost his job.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hired Schneider in 2022 and will now look for a new special teams coach, as San Francisco enters a rebuilding offseason in which fixing the special teams is part of a long to-do list.