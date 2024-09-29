49ers get back on track with 30-13 win over Patriots

The 49ers ended their two-game losing streak with a dominating, 30-13 victory over the Patriots. San Francisco moved to 2-2, while the Patriots fell to 1-3.

It was not a contest as the 49ers jumped out to a 20-0 lead and cruised. They outgained the Patriots 431 yards to 216, getting 123 rushing yards from Jordan Mason and 288 passing yards from Brock Purdy.

The 49ers defense had six sacks and forced three turnovers, including a 45-yard pick-six by linebacker Fred Warner. Maliek Collins made 2.5 sacks, Kevin Givens 1.5 and Nick Bosa and Evan Anderson one each.

Jake Moody kicked field goals of 22, 26 and 41 yards.

Purdy finished 15-of-27 with a touchdown and an interception, and tight end George Kittle returned to catch four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Jauan Jennings caught three passes for 88 yards, and Deebo Samuel added three for 58 and Brandon Aiyuk two for 48.

Jacoby Brissett went 19-of-32 for 168 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 13 carries for 43 yards and lost a fumble.