49ers give Deebo Samuel permission to find a trade partner

The 49ers have granted wide receiver Deebo Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy, permission to find a trade partner, Samuel told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Samuel asked the 49ers to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season.

“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle [Shanahan] because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel told Schefter. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”

Samuel is scheduled to make $17.55 million in 2025, the final year of a three-year, $71.55 million contract extension.

He expressed his frustration during the 2024 season when he made only 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns.

His departure in the offseason always seemed a forgone conclusion after the 49ers gave Brandon Aiyuk an extension and drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round.

Now, comes the question of what the 49ers can get for Samuel.

Samuel just turned 29, but he has never played a full season. He appeared in 16 games in 2021 when he led the NFL with an 18.2-yards-per-catch average and made his only Pro Bowl.

The Rams are seeking to trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp this offseason, too.