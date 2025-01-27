49ers hire Brant Boyer as their special teams coordinator

The 49ers have filled their vacancy at special teams coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Brant Boyer on Monday. The team dismissed Brian Schneider after the end of the 2024 season.

Boyer spent the last nine seasons as the special teams coordinator with the Jets. He worked under several head coaches during his time with the AFC East club and opened the last four seasons on Robert Saleh’s staff.

Saleh was fired before the end of the 2024 season, but the two men will be working together again with the 49ers. Saleh was hired as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last week.

Boyer spent a decade as a player in the league and broke into coaching with the Browns as an intern in 2009. He also worked for the Giants and Colts before moving on to the Jets.