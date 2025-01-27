 Skip navigation
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
49ers hire Brant Boyer as their special teams coordinator

  
Published January 27, 2025 12:18 PM

The 49ers have filled their vacancy at special teams coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Brant Boyer on Monday. The team dismissed Brian Schneider after the end of the 2024 season.

Boyer spent the last nine seasons as the special teams coordinator with the Jets. He worked under several head coaches during his time with the AFC East club and opened the last four seasons on Robert Saleh’s staff.

Saleh was fired before the end of the 2024 season, but the two men will be working together again with the 49ers. Saleh was hired as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator last week.

Boyer spent a decade as a player in the league and broke into coaching with the Browns as an intern in 2009. He also worked for the Giants and Colts before moving on to the Jets.