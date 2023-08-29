49ers keep QB Brandon Allen on 53-man roster

When the 49ers decided to put Sam Darnold ahead of Trey Lance on the 53-man roster, the deeper question was whether Lance had also fallen behind Brandon Allen. The fact that Allen made the 53-man roster suggests that the answer was yes.

The 49ers have announced their roster moves to get to 53. Allen remains on the team, at least for now.

They have waived DL Alex Barrett, FB Jack Colletto, DL Marlon Davidson, OL Joey Fisher, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, S Myles Hartsfield, OL Keith Ismael, CB D’Shawn Jamison, S Qwuantrezz Knight, OL Corey Luciano, OL Ilm Manning, WR Tay Martin, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball, OL Jason Poe, LB Curtis Robinson, CB Tre Swilling, OL Leroy Watson, and WR Isaiah Winstead.

The 49ers also released DL Austin Bryant, WR Chris Conley, TE Troy Fumagalli, RB Brian Hill, DL Kerry Hyder Jr., DL T.Y. McGill, RB Jeremy McNichols, WR Anthony Miller, and WR Willie Snead IV.

The team placed K Zane Gonzales, S Tayler Hawkins, TE Cameron Latu, CB A.J. Parker on injured reserve.

Finally, the 49ers moved CB Darrell Luter Jr. to reserve/PUP.

To use the game-day, emergency third quarterback rule prompted by the 49ers’ experience in the NFC Championship loss to the Eagles, three quarterbacks must be on the 53-man roster. That’s what the 49ers will be doing, with the understanding that, as always, these things are subject to change.