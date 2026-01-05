49ers LB Tatum Bethune to miss postseason with a groin injury

The 49ers defense has taken another injury hit.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that linebacker Tatum Bethune will miss the entire postseason due to the groin injury he suffered in Saturday night’s loss to the Seahawks. Bethune may need surgery, but Shanahan said that no decision has been made on that front.

Bethune started in eight of his 14 appearances this season. He had 94 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack in those contests.

The 49ers have left the door open for Fred Warner to return later in the postseason, but he likely won’t be ready to face the Eagles this week. They’re also evaluating injuries to Dee Winters and Luke Gifford, which leaves Eric Kendricks, Garret Wallow, and Curtis Robinson as the current healthy linebackers for the Niners.