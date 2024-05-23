 Skip navigation
49ers linebackers coach confident Dre Greenlaw will come back stronger

  
Published May 22, 2024 08:00 PM

Dre Greenlaw continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles, recently calling it a “long, long, slow process.” He is out of a protective boot three months after his fluke, non-contact injury during the Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.

The goal for Greenlaw and the 49ers is for his return Week 1, but it’s more likely he will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The 49ers signed De’Vondre Campbell this offseason with that in mind.

49ers linebackers coach Johnny Holland can’t wait to get Greenlaw, whenever that is, and trusts that the six-year linebacker will return better than ever.

Dre is always positive,” Holland said Wednesday, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “Dre is always the cup is half full than empty, and I got a lot of confidence that he’ll be back full-go. And I don’t know the timeframe, but Dre is a player that stands for the 49er type of defensive player that we want. He’s a violent, physical player, but on the other side, he’s a great teammate, and we miss him being on the field. But [injuries are] part of the game, and he’ll get through it.”