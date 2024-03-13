49ers make release of Arik Armstead official

The 49ers have officially parted ways with one of their key veteran players.

Just after the start of the new league year, San Francisco announced that defensive tackle Arik Armstead had been released.

This was the expected move after Armstead reportedly declined to take a “significant” pay cut for 2024. It was the last season of Armstead’s contract.

San Francisco is expected to give Armstead a post-June 1 designation with his release, allowing the team to spread out the cap hit. San Francisco will save $18 million against the cap.

In 12 games last season, Armstead recorded 27 total tackles with four tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, and 5.0 sacks. He then had 11 total tackles with one TFL and a sack in three postseason games.

The No. 17 overall pick of the 2015 draft, Armstead played 116 games with 97 starts for San Francisco across nine seasons. He had 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 QB hits for the club.

The 49ers also announced they’ve re-signed quarterback Brandon Allen, signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to an extension, and signed safety George Odum to an extension.