Stetson Bennett: Happy to be back after “mental health” absence last year

  
Published May 28, 2024 05:19 PM

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett spent his rookie season on the non-football illness list, but he is back on the field this spring and he spoke to reporters for the first time since his return on Tuesday.

Bennett said, via multiple reporters, that he would keep the specifics about his absence “in house.” He did say that it would be in the category of “mental health.”

Rams General Manager Les Snead said recently that he thinks the time off was “very beneficial” to Bennett because the quarterback was “exhausted” after leading Georgia to two straight national titles.

Bennett said that he is happy to be back on the field with the team. With Jimmy Garoppolo set to serve a two-game suspension to open the year, Bennett has the inside track on the No. 2 job behind Matthew Stafford if all continues to go positively this offseason.