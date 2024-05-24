Rams GM Les Snead: Time off last year was very beneficial for Stetson Bennett

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett is a full participant in the offseason program after spending most of last season on the non-football illness list for reasons that still haven’t been fully explained. Rams General Manager Les Snead said the time away from football was good for Bennett.

Snead referred to Bennett as “exhausted” in an interview with WRBL in Alabama, with Snead saying that Bennett leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 left him worn down by the time the Rams drafted him in 2023. Now, however, Snead says Bennett is doing much better.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” Snead said, via USA Today. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ And when you come back, it’s really win it again or you failed. And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit.”

Bennett appears to have the inside track to earn the No. 2 quarterback job behind Matthew Stafford, and Snead said he’s still glad the Rams drafted Bennett.