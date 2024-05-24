 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Mariota chose 0 as a reminder that he’s being doubted
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Three days later, Aaron Rodgers says he was never going to run for Vice President
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ncaalatest_240524.jpg
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
nbc_pft_watson_240524.jpg
Watson ‘looks like himself ' but must stay healthy
nbc_pft_draft_240524.jpg
QBs with weakest hold on starting QB job

Other PFT Content

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles
Marcus Mariota chose 0 as a reminder that he’s being doubted
New York Jets OTA Offseason Workout
Three days later, Aaron Rodgers says he was never going to run for Vice President
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rams GM Les Snead: Time off last year was very beneficial for Stetson Bennett

  
Published May 24, 2024 03:27 PM

Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett is a full participant in the offseason program after spending most of last season on the non-football illness list for reasons that still haven’t been fully explained. Rams General Manager Les Snead said the time away from football was good for Bennett.

Snead referred to Bennett as “exhausted” in an interview with WRBL in Alabama, with Snead saying that Bennett leading Georgia to back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 left him worn down by the time the Rams drafted him in 2023. Now, however, Snead says Bennett is doing much better.

“I know this: Last year was very beneficial for him. I think he took advantage of that year away from the game,” Snead said, via USA Today. “You know what, he’s an exhausted human being based on everything he had done to walk on, to go to JUCO, to come back, to turn down small schools, say ‘I’m going to try to do this Georgia thing.’ To win a job, then to win the thing, and then to determine, ‘I’m going to come back.’ And when you come back, it’s really win it again or you failed. And that does take a toll on a human being, so I was jacked for Stetson to be able to take that moment and breathe a little bit.”

Bennett appears to have the inside track to earn the No. 2 quarterback job behind Matthew Stafford, and Snead said he’s still glad the Rams drafted Bennett.