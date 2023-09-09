49ers officially add Nick Bosa to active roster

Nick Bosa is officially back on the 49ers’ active roster.

The team activated Bosa on Saturday. Bosa had been on the reserve/did not report list because of his holdout this summer, but the two sides agreed on a new contract earlier this week and Bosa is now set to play against the Steelers on Sunday.

Bosa said on Friday that he feels up to his regular workload despite his lack of practice time this summer. He played 51 of 90 defensive snaps in the 2021 season opener, which was his first game back from a torn ACL.

The 49ers cut defensive lineman Austin Bryant to open a spot for Bosa and announced that he is back on the practice squad Saturday. Bryant has been elevated for the game against the Steelers along with linebacker Curtis Robinson.