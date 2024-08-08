 Skip navigation
49ers place Drake Jackson on reserve PUP list

  
Published August 8, 2024 05:00 PM

Defensive end Drake Jackson won’t be playing for the 49ers this season.

The 49ers moved Jackson to the reserve version of the physically unable to perform list on Thursday in order to make room on the 90-man roster for safety Tracy Walker. Jackson was placed on the active version of the list to open camp after having surgery on his patellar tendon last year.

Jackson was a second-round pick in 2022 and he played 23 games over his first two seasons. He had 21 tackles, six sacks, an interception, and nine passes defensed in those appearances.

Nick Bosa, Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal, Alex Barrett, Austin Bryant, and Sam Okuayinonu are the remaining defensive ends on the active roster.