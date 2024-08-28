 Skip navigation
Wilson named Steelers' starting QB over Fields
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes' GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?

49ers place OL Jon Feliciano, CB Ambry Thomas on injured reserve

  
Published August 28, 2024 06:55 PM

The 49ers’ initial 53-player roster wasn’t its opening day 53-player roster.

The team made several moves to its active roster Wednesday.

The 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch, tight end Eric Saubert and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deals. They released the three players Tuesday in a procedural move.

It allowed them to put offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and cornerback Ambry Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday, giving both a chance to come back this season. Feliciano recently underwent knee surgery, while Thomas broke his forearm in a preseason game.

The 49ers also waived defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu in a corresponding move.