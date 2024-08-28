49ers place OL Jon Feliciano, CB Ambry Thomas on injured reserve
Published August 28, 2024 06:55 PM
The 49ers’ initial 53-player roster wasn’t its opening day 53-player roster.
The team made several moves to its active roster Wednesday.
The 49ers re-signed offensive lineman Ben Bartch, tight end Eric Saubert and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to one-year deals. They released the three players Tuesday in a procedural move.
It allowed them to put offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and cornerback Ambry Thomas on injured reserve Wednesday, giving both a chance to come back this season. Feliciano recently underwent knee surgery, while Thomas broke his forearm in a preseason game.
The 49ers also waived defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu in a corresponding move.